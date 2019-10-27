$283.63 Million in Sales Expected for NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) This Quarter

Analysts expect that NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) will post $283.63 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for NuVasive’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $281.41 million and the highest estimate coming in at $288.68 million. NuVasive reported sales of $271.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NuVasive will report full year sales of $1.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.16 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow NuVasive.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical device company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $292.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.59 million. NuVasive had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 4.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NUVA. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NuVasive in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $72.00 price target on NuVasive and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on NuVasive from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NuVasive from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on NuVasive to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:NUVA opened at $65.62 on Friday. NuVasive has a 12 month low of $43.51 and a 12 month high of $69.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 29.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.27.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in NuVasive during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NuVasive during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in NuVasive by 322.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 888 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NuVasive during the second quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in NuVasive by 6.1% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,280 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 99.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

