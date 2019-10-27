$276.93 Million in Sales Expected for UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) This Quarter

Brokerages expect UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) to post $276.93 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for UMB Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $282.00 million and the lowest is $270.40 million. UMB Financial reported sales of $251.16 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UMB Financial will report full-year sales of $1.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.12 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow UMB Financial.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17. The business had revenue of $271.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.47 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 8.68%. UMB Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.12 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of UMB Financial in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.

In other UMB Financial news, Chairman J Mariner Kemper sold 3,145 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.64, for a total transaction of $206,437.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 188,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,396,901.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kris A. Robbins sold 800 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.57, for a total transaction of $50,056.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,085.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,257 shares of company stock valued at $276,615. Company insiders own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in UMB Financial by 0.5% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 154,063 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,949,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in UMB Financial by 3.7% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 389,912 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,181,000 after purchasing an additional 13,761 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in UMB Financial by 1.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,085 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in UMB Financial during the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in UMB Financial during the third quarter worth $496,000. 85.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:UMBF traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $65.50. The stock had a trading volume of 205,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,164. UMB Financial has a twelve month low of $57.90 and a twelve month high of $71.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.78%.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. It operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans, commercial credit cards, letters of credit, loan syndication services, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

