22,976 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCS) Purchased by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 22,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.18% of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BSCS. Exchange Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $276,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 92.1% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 9,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,570 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 91.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 17,217 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BSCS opened at $21.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.49. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $19.39 and a 1-year high of $22.27.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th were paid a $0.0613 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 3.5%.

Recommended Story: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.