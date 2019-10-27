2,215 Shares in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Purchased by Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG

Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG purchased a new position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,215 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Nike by 6,608.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,363,870 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,205,847,000 after acquiring an additional 14,149,753 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Nike by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,510,331 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,973,692,000 after buying an additional 2,809,878 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nike by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,672,220 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $7,360,079,000 after buying an additional 1,883,150 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nike by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,374,269 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $8,846,169,000 after buying an additional 1,469,583 shares during the period. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Nike during the 2nd quarter valued at $106,608,000. 65.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Nike in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $82.50 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $106.00 price target on shares of Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $91.00 price target on shares of Nike and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $106.00 price target on shares of Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Nike from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nike has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.98.

In related news, EVP John F. Slusher sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.26, for a total transaction of $9,378,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.42, for a total transaction of $15,414,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,054,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,932,417.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 496,945 shares of company stock worth $45,209,893. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nike stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.92. The company had a trading volume of 8,146,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,408,159. The company has a market cap of $142.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.21 and its 200-day moving average is $86.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.01. Nike Inc has a fifty-two week low of $66.53 and a fifty-two week high of $96.87.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. Nike had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 47.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.34%.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

