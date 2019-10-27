156 Shares in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) Purchased by Golden State Wealth Management LLC

Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,474,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,361,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,991,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in L3Harris in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,411,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in L3Harris in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,524,000. 97.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other L3Harris news, Director Thomas A. Dattilo purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $209.19 per share, with a total value of $209,190.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,380. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 73,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.42, for a total transaction of $15,319,073.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 11,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,402,722 and sold 511,068 shares valued at $108,033,097. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LHX shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $259.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of L3Harris from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of L3Harris to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of L3Harris from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of L3Harris from $220.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.25.

Shares of LHX opened at $200.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.12. L3Harris has a fifty-two week low of $123.24 and a fifty-two week high of $217.31. The stock has a market cap of $45.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.14. L3Harris had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 29.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that L3Harris will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

