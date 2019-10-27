1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) PT Set at €46.00 by Hauck & Aufhaeuser

1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) received a €46.00 ($53.49) price target from research analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 92.47% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on DRI. Credit Suisse Group set a €26.00 ($30.23) target price on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Warburg Research set a €47.90 ($55.70) target price on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Macquarie set a €20.50 ($23.84) target price on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €35.00 ($40.70) target price on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €40.43 ($47.01).

Shares of 1&1 Drillisch stock opened at €23.90 ($27.79) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €29.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €29.02. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.41. 1&1 Drillisch has a 12-month low of €21.16 ($24.60) and a 12-month high of €47.14 ($54.81).

1&1 Drillisch AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunications provider in Germany. The company operates in two segments, Access and Other. It provides its customers with a portfolio of services and products from the fields of broadband and mobile Internet. The company's mobile access and landline products include related applications, such as home networks, online storage, telephony, and video on demand or Internet protocol television.

