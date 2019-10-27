-$0.80 EPS Expected for Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ:RDUS) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ:RDUS) will post earnings per share of ($0.80) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Radius Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.69). Radius Health reported earnings of ($0.85) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Radius Health will report full year earnings of ($3.25) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.58) to ($2.98). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.51) to ($1.75). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Radius Health.

Get Radius Health alerts:

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.09. Radius Health had a negative return on equity of 368.58% and a negative net margin of 127.22%. The business had revenue of $41.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.99) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 81.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RDUS shares. BidaskClub upgraded Radius Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup upgraded Radius Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Radius Health in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Radius Health in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Radius Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

NASDAQ RDUS opened at $28.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 0.78. Radius Health has a twelve month low of $12.81 and a twelve month high of $29.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a current ratio of 4.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RDUS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Radius Health in the 1st quarter valued at $371,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Radius Health in the 1st quarter valued at $1,320,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in Radius Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. Boston Advisors LLC bought a new position in Radius Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,006,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in Radius Health by 596.4% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 662,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,129,000 after buying an additional 567,038 shares during the last quarter.

About Radius Health

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company markets TYMLOS for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide transdermal patch, a short-wear-time patch formulation of abaloparatide to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer; and RAD140, a non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator to treat breast cancer.

See Also: Special Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Radius Health (RDUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Radius Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radius Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.