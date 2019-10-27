$0.73 Earnings Per Share Expected for Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) This Quarter

Analysts expect Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) to report earnings of $0.73 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Centene’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.77. Centene posted earnings per share of $0.69 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Centene will report full year earnings of $4.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $4.45. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.64 to $5.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Centene.

Get Centene alerts:

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $18.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.39 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 1.87%. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CNC. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Centene from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Centene from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Centene from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Centene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Centene from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.05.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CNC. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 7.2% in the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 46,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after buying an additional 3,079 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 173.0% in the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 463,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,237,000 after purchasing an additional 293,654 shares during the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 351,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,459,000 after purchasing an additional 24,640 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 79.4% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 33,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 14,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooperman Leon G grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,354,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNC traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.23. The company had a trading volume of 4,483,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,283,392. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.01. Centene has a one year low of $41.62 and a one year high of $74.49. The firm has a market cap of $19.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.52.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Featured Story: How does a security become overbought?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Centene (CNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.