$0.58 EPS Expected for Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) to report $0.58 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Worthington Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.62. Worthington Industries also reported earnings per share of $0.58 during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, December 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Worthington Industries will report full year earnings of $2.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.95. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $3.89. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Worthington Industries.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.10). Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $855.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Worthington Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

WOR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Worthington Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of Worthington Industries in a research report on Saturday, September 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Worthington Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Worthington Industries by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,598,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,358,000 after purchasing an additional 99,795 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Worthington Industries by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 734,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,585,000 after purchasing an additional 36,947 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Worthington Industries by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 647,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,195,000 after purchasing an additional 25,194 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Worthington Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $17,073,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Worthington Industries by 414.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 246,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,938,000 after purchasing an additional 198,857 shares in the last quarter. 45.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WOR stock traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $36.04. 151,804 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,394. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Worthington Industries has a 12 month low of $31.42 and a 12 month high of $44.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.27 and a 200 day moving average of $37.48.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. Worthington Industries’s payout ratio is presently 34.66%.

Worthington Industries Company Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, Portugal, and Turkey. The company operates through three segments: Steel Processing, Pressure Cylinders, and Engineered Cabs.

