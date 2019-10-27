$0.27 EPS Expected for Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Bottomline Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.29. Bottomline Technologies reported earnings of $0.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies will report full-year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.57. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Bottomline Technologies.

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.19. Bottomline Technologies had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $108.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

EPAY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Bottomline Technologies to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on Bottomline Technologies from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bottomline Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Craig Hallum upgraded Bottomline Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Bottomline Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.92.

In other news, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 12,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total value of $528,428.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 177,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,650,183.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Norman J. Deluca sold 3,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.71, for a total value of $157,099.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,282,772.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,066 shares of company stock valued at $1,583,993. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KAMES CAPITAL plc acquired a new position in Bottomline Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,246,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bottomline Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,045,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Bottomline Technologies by 163.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 516,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,835,000 after buying an additional 320,241 shares in the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors increased its position in Bottomline Technologies by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 580,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,688,000 after buying an additional 176,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Bottomline Technologies by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,965,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $263,918,000 after buying an additional 162,367 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EPAY stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $39.84. 268,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,456. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.07 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.38. Bottomline Technologies has a 12-month low of $37.04 and a 12-month high of $67.96.

Bottomline Technologies

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement.

