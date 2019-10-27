-$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) This Quarter

Analysts expect Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) to post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Okta’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the lowest is ($0.13). Okta reported earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 200%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, December 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Okta will report full-year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.42). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.11). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Okta.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $140.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.19 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 53.93% and a negative net margin of 31.90%. The company’s revenue was up 48.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OKTA. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Okta in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird set a $135.00 price objective on Okta and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Okta from $114.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Okta from $127.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Okta in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.00.

In other Okta news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total transaction of $33,067,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,500 shares in the company, valued at $27,313,755. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.19, for a total value of $6,659,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,753 shares in the company, valued at $7,958,502.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 659,678 shares of company stock valued at $82,506,938. 14.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Elkfork Partners LLC raised its position in Okta by 262.5% during the second quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 4,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 3,528 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Okta during the second quarter valued at approximately $828,000. Korea Investment CORP purchased a new stake in Okta during the second quarter valued at approximately $14,525,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Okta during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,000,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in Okta during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.31% of the company’s stock.

Okta stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.99. 1,456,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,381,359. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of -104.84 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $107.98 and its 200-day moving average is $116.97. Okta has a 12-month low of $41.88 and a 12-month high of $141.85.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

