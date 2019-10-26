Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Position in Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS) by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 281,523 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 78,700 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $2,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIPS. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Vipshop during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Vipshop by 390.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 5,738 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Vipshop during the second quarter valued at about $88,000. Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Vipshop during the second quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Vipshop during the third quarter valued at about $92,000. Institutional investors own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VIPS stock traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.47. The stock had a trading volume of 14,471,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,924,054. Vipshop Holdings Ltd – has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $11.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.93.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $1.46. Vipshop had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 2.97%. The firm had revenue of $21.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Vipshop Holdings Ltd – will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. CICC Research raised Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, New Street Research raised Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $6.00 to $9.50 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.58.

About Vipshop

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Vip.com and Internet Finance Business. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

