Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Position in Paramount Group Inc (NYSE:PGRE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Paramount Group Inc (NYSE:PGRE) by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 163,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,364 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Paramount Group were worth $2,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PGRE. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 183.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 106,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 68,853 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $193,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 80.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 8,887 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. increased its position in shares of Paramount Group by 207.7% during the 2nd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 14,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 10,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Paramount Group by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 100,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 11,212 shares during the last quarter. 61.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Paramount Group stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.25. 2,357,434 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,629,453. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.09 and its 200-day moving average is $13.81. Paramount Group Inc has a 52 week low of $12.18 and a 52 week high of $15.11.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $188.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.21 million. Paramount Group had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 1.06%. Paramount Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Paramount Group Inc will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 3%. Paramount Group’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

PGRE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Paramount Group from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Paramount Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th.

About Paramount Group

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City, Washington, DC and San Francisco.

