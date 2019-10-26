Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 130,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $2,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BRX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 76.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 20,410 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 94.6% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 365,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,406,000 after acquiring an additional 177,475 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 32.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 142,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after acquiring an additional 34,835 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the third quarter valued at about $49,019,000. Finally, MHI Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the third quarter valued at about $1,803,000. 99.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE BRX traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $21.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,232,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,815,361. Brixmor Property Group Inc has a 12-month low of $14.11 and a 12-month high of $21.24. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.12 and a 200-day moving average of $18.65.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $291.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.99 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 30.07% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.54%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Sunday, October 13th. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Thursday, August 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

In other news, Director James M. Taylor, Jr. acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.50 per share, with a total value of $138,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.