Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 212 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $2,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CPB. Centric Wealth Management bought a new stake in Campbell Soup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Pennsylvania Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 13,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 3,384 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 7,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 9,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 35,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 4,741 shares in the last quarter. 52.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

In other news, SVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 16,096 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total value of $759,087.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 70,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,347,605.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 36.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CPB. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Campbell Soup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.50.

Shares of NYSE CPB traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,527,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,789,007. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $32.03 and a 1-year high of $48.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.71 and its 200-day moving average is $42.10.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 30th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 62.59% and a net margin of 2.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is presently 60.87%.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB).

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.