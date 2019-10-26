Zipper (ZIP) Trading 3.7% Higher This Week

Zipper (CURRENCY:ZIP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 26th. Zipper has a total market cap of $3.94 million and approximately $3.89 million worth of Zipper was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zipper token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDCM, DigiFinex, OKEx and FCoin. In the last seven days, Zipper has traded 3.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00033891 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00000967 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001690 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000082 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000124 BTC.

SounDAC (XSD) traded up 31.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Rise (RISE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Zipper Profile

ZIP is a token. Its launch date was January 28th, 2018. Zipper’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,199,999,812 tokens. The official website for Zipper is zipper.io . Zipper’s official Twitter account is @ZipperInfo

Zipper Token Trading

Zipper can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, DigiFinex, IDCM and OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zipper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zipper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zipper using one of the exchanges listed above.

