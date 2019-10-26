Zilliqa Price Reaches $0.0051 on Exchanges (ZIL)

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 26th. Zilliqa has a market cap of $44.65 million and $9.87 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zilliqa token can currently be bought for $0.0051 or 0.00000056 BTC on major exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), WazirX, Bithumb and Coinone. During the last week, Zilliqa has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003183 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010922 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.55 or 0.00202084 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.30 or 0.01484927 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000684 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00030095 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00095589 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Zilliqa Profile

Zilliqa launched on November 6th, 2017. Zilliqa’s total supply is 12,533,042,435 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,687,360,058 tokens. Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com . The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa

Buying and Selling Zilliqa

Zilliqa can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, FCoin, OOOBTC, Gate.io, GOPAX, OKEx, Kyber Network, WazirX, OTCBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Ethfinex, UEX, Zebpay, Koinex, Tokenomy, Bithumb, Radar Relay, Coinone, DDEX, AirSwap, IDEX, Kucoin, Upbit, Huobi, BitMart, Hotbit, BitForex, HitBTC, BiteBTC, Bitbns, Korbit, DragonEX, Coinhub and DEx.top. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilliqa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zilliqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

