ZelCash 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $6.68 Million (ZEL)

ZelCash (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 26th. In the last week, ZelCash has traded up 4.9% against the dollar. One ZelCash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0522 or 0.00000569 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, Trade Satoshi and TradeOgre. ZelCash has a total market capitalization of $4.21 million and approximately $6.68 million worth of ZelCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.61 or 0.00749008 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00033955 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00159441 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005311 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00075299 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002226 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003278 BTC.

ZelCash Coin Profile

ZelCash (ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. ZelCash’s total supply is 80,765,450 coins. ZelCash’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash. The Reddit community for ZelCash is /r/zelcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZelCash’s official website is zel.cash.

Buying and Selling ZelCash

ZelCash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, STEX and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZelCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZelCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZelCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

