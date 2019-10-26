ZCore (ZCR) Price Hits $0.0580 on Exchanges

ZCore (CURRENCY:ZCR) traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 26th. During the last week, ZCore has traded up 27.8% against the US dollar. One ZCore coin can now be purchased for $0.0580 or 0.00000628 BTC on popular exchanges including $10.39, $51.55, $20.33 and $18.94. ZCore has a total market cap of $308,829.00 and approximately $805.00 worth of ZCore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Phoenix (PHX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded up 247.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About ZCore

ZCore (CRYPTO:ZCR) is a coin. ZCore’s total supply is 5,327,688 coins. ZCore’s official Twitter account is @ZCoreCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZCore’s official website is zcore.cash

ZCore Coin Trading

ZCore can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZCore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

