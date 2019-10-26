ZClassic Reaches Market Cap of $1.78 Million (ZCL)

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 26th. ZClassic has a market cap of $1.78 million and $6,136.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for $0.24 or 0.00002644 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and Trade Satoshi. During the last seven days, ZClassic has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.88 or 0.00390046 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00083276 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00051239 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001328 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001893 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000384 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZCL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 7,354,650 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin

ZClassic Coin Trading

ZClassic can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

