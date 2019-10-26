Zacks: Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ:PLL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ:PLL) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $28.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Piedmont Lithium an industry rank of 81 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Piedmont Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Piedmont Lithium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th.

PLL stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $8.36. The company had a trading volume of 3,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,969. Piedmont Lithium has a 12-month low of $5.76 and a 12-month high of $14.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.04. The company has a market capitalization of $52.48 million, a PE ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.59.

Piedmont Lithium Company Profile

Piedmont Lithium Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Piedmont lithium project covering a landholding of 1,092 acres in the Carolina Lithium Belt, North Carolina. The company was formerly known as WCP Resources Limited and changed its name to Piedmont Lithium Limited in August 2017.

