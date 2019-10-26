Zacks: Middlefield Banc Corp (NASDAQ:MBCN) Given Average Rating of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Middlefield Banc Corp (NASDAQ:MBCN) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus target price of $51.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $1.00 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Middlefield Banc an industry rank of 215 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Middlefield Banc alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MBCN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Middlefield Banc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Middlefield Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBCN. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Middlefield Banc by 687.3% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Middlefield Banc by 311.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Middlefield Banc by 105.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Middlefield Banc during the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Middlefield Banc by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,752 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MBCN opened at $46.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Middlefield Banc has a 1 year low of $38.50 and a 1 year high of $50.48. The stock has a market cap of $151.11 million, a P/E ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.19.

Shares of Middlefield Banc are going to split on the morning of Monday, November 11th. The 2-1 split was announced on Wednesday, October 9th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, November 8th.

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. Middlefield Banc had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 22.00%. The firm had revenue of $11.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.30 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Middlefield Banc will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

About Middlefield Banc

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It accepts checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit and IRA accounts.

Featured Story: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Middlefield Banc (MBCN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Middlefield Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middlefield Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.