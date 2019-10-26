Zacks: L.B. Foster Co (NASDAQ:FSTR) Given $30.00 Consensus Target Price by Brokerages

L.B. Foster Co (NASDAQ:FSTR) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus target price of $30.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.47 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given L.B. Foster an industry rank of 238 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get L.B. Foster alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FSTR. BidaskClub lowered shares of L.B. Foster from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of L.B. Foster from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of L.B. Foster from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th.

Shares of FSTR traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.69. 16,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,274. L.B. Foster has a 1 year low of $13.91 and a 1 year high of $27.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.80. The company has a market cap of $212.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.39. L.B. Foster had a negative net margin of 3.36% and a positive return on equity of 15.15%. The company had revenue of $200.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.85 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that L.B. Foster will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in L.B. Foster by 353.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in L.B. Foster by 78.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,440 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its position in L.B. Foster by 3,775.5% in the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 26,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 25,900 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in L.B. Foster in the second quarter worth $797,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in L.B. Foster in the second quarter worth $1,885,000. Institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

L.B. Foster Company Profile

L.B. Foster Company manufactures and distributes products and services for the transportation and energy infrastructure worldwide. Its Rail Products and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rails; rail accessories, including track spikes, bolts, angle bars, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and other accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and fabricates insulated rail joints and related accessories.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on L.B. Foster (FSTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for L.B. Foster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L.B. Foster and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.