Zacks Investment Research Upgrades VIVENDI SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) to “Hold”

VIVENDI SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vivendi SA is a France-based media and telecommunications company. The Company’s media business is comprised of Universal Music Group (UMG), Vivendi Games and the Canal+ Group. Its telecommunications business is comprised of SFR and Maroc Telecom. Universal Music Group (UMG) specializes in the publishing and distribution of music content. Vivendi Games develops, publishes and distributes multiplatform interactive entertainment. Canal+ Group is notably engaged in the production and distribution of pay-television in France. SFR is a mobile telecommunications operator and is also engaged in the fixed-line telecommunications market. Maroc Telecom is a telecommunications operator (mobile, fixed and Internet) in Morocco. The Company also holds stake in NBC Universal, which specializes in the development, production, and marketing of entertainment, news and information to a global audience. Vivendi SA is headquartered in Paris, France. “

Get VIVENDI SA/ADR alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:VIVHY traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.51. 59,603 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,298. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.56 and a 200 day moving average of $27.88. The company has a market cap of $35.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.64. VIVENDI SA/ADR has a one year low of $23.27 and a one year high of $29.97.

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VIVENDI SA/ADR (VIVHY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for VIVENDI SA/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIVENDI SA/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.