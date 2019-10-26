Zacks Investment Research Upgrades TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tsakos Energy Navigation is a leading provider of international seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services. It was incorporated in 1993 as an exempted company under the laws of Bermuda under the name Maritime Investment Fund Limited. In 1996, Maritime Investment Fund Limited was renamed MIF Limited. Their common shares were listed in 1993 on the Oslo Stock Exchange and the Bermuda Stock Exchange although they delisted from the OSE in March 2005 due to limited trading. The Company’s shares are no longer actively traded on the Bermuda exchange. In July 2001, the Company’s name was changed to Tsakos Energy Navigation to enhance their brand recognition in the tanker industry, particularly among charterers. “

TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH stock opened at $3.80 on Tuesday. TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH has a one year low of $2.56 and a one year high of $4.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.41 million, a P/E ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 1.27.

TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 6th. The shipping company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $108.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.61 million. Sell-side analysts expect that TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH by 7.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,612,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,595,000 after buying an additional 190,200 shares during the period. Foundation Resource Management Inc. boosted its stake in TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH by 0.9% during the second quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 480,816 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 4,339 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its stake in TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH by 4.4% during the second quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 434,002 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 18,352 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH during the third quarter valued at $478,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH by 1,687.4% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 142,795 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 134,806 shares during the period. 22.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH Company Profile

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 20, 2018, it operated a fleet of 64 double-hull vessels, including 59 conventional tankers, 2 liquefied natural gas carriers, and 3 suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

