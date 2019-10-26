Zacks Investment Research Upgrades TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) to “Hold”

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TETRA Technologies, Inc. is a geographically diversified oil and gas services company, focused on completion fluids and associated products and services, water management, frac flowback, production well testing, offshore rig cooling, compression services and equipment, and selected offshore services including well plugging and abandonment, decommissioning, and diving. TETRA is comprised of three divisions – Fluids, Well Abandonment/Decommissioning and Testing & Services. “

TTI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of TETRA Technologies in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. ValuEngine upgraded TETRA Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.83.

NYSE:TTI traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.75. The company had a trading volume of 373,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,746. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. TETRA Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $3.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.00 and a beta of 1.76.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $288.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.15 million. TETRA Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.45% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TETRA Technologies will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in TETRA Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in TETRA Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in TETRA Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $92,000. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TETRA Technologies

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. The company's Completion Fluids segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

