Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $79.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Northwest Natural Holding Company builds and maintains natural gas distribution systems, as well as invests in natural gas pipeline projects through its subsidiaries. It serves residential, commercial and industrial customers primarily in the United States, Canada and Service Territory. Northwest Natural Holding Company, formerly known as NW Natural Gas Company, is headquartered in Portland, Oregon. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NWN. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and issued a $79.00 price objective (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Northwest Natural in a report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a hold rating on shares of Northwest Natural in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Northwest Natural from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northwest Natural currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.60.

Shares of NWN opened at $69.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.78. Northwest Natural has a fifty-two week low of $57.20 and a fifty-two week high of $73.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.53.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $123.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.08 million. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Northwest Natural will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.477 dividend. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. This is an increase from Northwest Natural’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.55%.

In other news, insider Justin Palfreyman sold 488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.18, for a total value of $34,735.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Northwest Natural by 1.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. 6 Meridian lifted its position in Northwest Natural by 1.8% during the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 11,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Northwest Natural by 1.8% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Northwest Natural by 6.2% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC lifted its position in Northwest Natural by 0.7% during the second quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 32,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.27% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. It is also involved in the gas storage activities, water businesses, and other investments and activities.

