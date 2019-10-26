Zacks Investment Research Upgrades II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) to “Buy”

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $37.00 price objective on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.01% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “II-VI Incorporated designs, manufactures and markets optical and opto-electronic components, devices and materials for infrared, near-infrared, visible light, x-ray and gamma ray instrumentation. The Company’s infrared optics business manufactures optical and opto-electronic components sold under the II-VI brand name and used primarily in CO2 lasers. The Company’s near-infrared optics business manufactures near-infrared & visible light products for industrial, scientific, military & medical instruments and laser gain materials and products for solid-state YAG and YLF lasers at the Company’s VLOC subsidiary. The Company’s military infrared optics business manufactures infrared products for military applications under the Exotic Electro-Optics brand name. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on II-VI from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. BTIG Research set a $31.00 price target on II-VI and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. B. Riley dropped their price target on II-VI from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Craig Hallum set a $53.00 price objective on II-VI and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of II-VI in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.91.

Shares of IIVI opened at $33.33 on Thursday. II-VI has a 52-week low of $29.31 and a 52-week high of $47.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 1.06.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.29. II-VI had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $362.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that II-VI will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Marc Y. E. Pelaez sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total transaction of $40,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,082 shares in the company, valued at $2,609,419.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mary Jane Raymond sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.25, for a total value of $628,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,900,759.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $687,300. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in II-VI by 54.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 296,758 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,449,000 after buying an additional 104,450 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in II-VI during the third quarter worth $21,739,000. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in II-VI by 17.0% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 60,186 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after buying an additional 8,745 shares in the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC grew its holdings in II-VI by 27.9% during the third quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 72,239 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after buying an additional 15,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in II-VI by 1.1% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 841,907 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,644,000 after buying an additional 8,946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

