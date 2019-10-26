Zacks Investment Research Upgrades FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $118.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “FirstService Corporation offers property services to commercial, institutional and residential customers primarily in North America and internationally. Its operating segment consists of Commercial Real Estate Services, Residential Real Estate Services and Property Services. FirstService Corporation is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

FSV has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of FirstService from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of FirstService from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of FirstService from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of FirstService from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, TD Securities began coverage on shares of FirstService in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued a hold rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $104.40.

FSV opened at $88.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.42 and a beta of 0.84. FirstService has a twelve month low of $64.87 and a twelve month high of $111.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.01.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. FirstService had a negative net margin of 10.98% and a positive return on equity of 24.92%. The company had revenue of $672.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FirstService will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in FirstService by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in FirstService during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. BB&T Corp bought a new stake in FirstService during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in FirstService by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in FirstService during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $335,000. 61.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment provides property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

