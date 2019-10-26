Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is focused on the discovery and development of innovative treatments for rare inherited diseases involving the liver and for cancers. The company uses its proprietary RNA interference technology platform primarily in the United States and internationally. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. BidaskClub raised Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $22.00 price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.57.

Shares of DRNA traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.27. 299,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,532. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.56 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.07. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $9.31 and a twelve month high of $16.95.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.95 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 50.30% and a negative net margin of 737.93%. As a group, analysts predict that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dicerna Pharmaceuticals news, insider James B. Weissman sold 14,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total value of $191,867.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,086. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 21.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $784,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 52.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $976,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,467,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,868,000 after buying an additional 48,678 shares during the period. Finally, University of Notre Dame DU Lac lifted its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 215.2% in the second quarter. University of Notre Dame DU Lac now owns 759,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,969,000 after buying an additional 518,836 shares during the period. 82.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiovascular diseases.

