Zacks Investment Research Lowers TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TDK Corp. has a portfolio of technologies originally developed for its businesses involving electronic materials, components and devices, semiconductor, recording media and data storage devices. Its technical leadership includes materials research and development for dielectric, organic and semiconductor materials, process technologies for thick and thin film, metal, semiconductors and integration technologies. TDK technologies can be found in multimedia, video, television, personal computers, mobile communications, and semiconductors. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded TDK from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th.

Shares of TTDKY opened at $99.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.73. TDK has a 12 month low of $64.66 and a 12 month high of $99.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter. TDK had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 5.92%. Equities research analysts predict that TDK will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TDK Company Profile

TDK Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells electronic components in Japan, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Passive Components, Sensor Application Products, Magnetic Application Products, Film Application Products, and Other segments.

