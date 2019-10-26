Zacks Investment Research Lowers Rexahn Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REXN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REXN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “REXAHN PHARMACTICALS is a biopharmaceutical company leveraging its proprietary technology platform to discover, develop and commercialize innovative treatments for cancer, central nervous system disorders, sexual dysfunction and other unmet medical needs. Rexahn’s compounds are designed to uniquely treat various disease states while significantly minimizing side effects in order to allow patients to regain quality of life through therapy. “

REXN has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded Rexahn Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. HC Wainwright downgraded Rexahn Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Ifs Securities downgraded Rexahn Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.50.

Shares of NASDAQ REXN traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.65. The company had a trading volume of 23,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,827. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a current ratio of 4.87. The company has a market cap of $6.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.06. Rexahn Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.59 and a one year high of $19.80.

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.34. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rexahn Pharmaceuticals will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of oncology therapeutics. Its drug candidates include the following: RX-31171 for pancreatic, bladder, colon, and lung cancer; and RX-5902 for metastatic triple negative breast cancer.

