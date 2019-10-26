Zacks Investment Research Lowers HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HUYA Inc. provides online services. The Company offers interactive video broadcast service which includes e-sports, music, reality show and more. HUYA Inc.is based in Guangzhou, China. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. 86 Research raised shares of HUYA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.65 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of HUYA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of HUYA in a research note on Monday, August 5th. They set a buy rating and a $26.80 price target on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of HUYA from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of HUYA in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.15.

NYSE:HUYA traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.94. 3,194,469 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,097,677. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.09. HUYA has a 1 year low of $14.44 and a 1 year high of $30.00. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 219.40 and a beta of 1.99.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.68. HUYA had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 5.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that HUYA will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUYA. BosValen Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of HUYA in the second quarter worth approximately $2,471,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of HUYA by 213.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 15,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 10,649 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of HUYA by 46.2% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 40,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 12,931 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of HUYA by 2,989.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,797,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,557,000 after acquiring an additional 4,642,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd boosted its position in shares of HUYA by 19.6% in the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 40,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. 21.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HUYA Company Profile

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company also provides advertising and online game-related services. As of December 31, 2017, its live streaming content covered approximately 2,600 games, including mobile, PC, and console games.

