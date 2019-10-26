Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) to Sell

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Unity Bancorp, Inc. is a one-bank holding company incorporated to serve as a holding company for First Community Bank. The company’s primary business is ownership and supervision of the bank. The company, through the Bank, conducts a traditional and community-oriented commercial banking business, and offers services including personal and business checking accounts and time deposits, money market accounts and regular savings accounts. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Unity Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of UNTY stock traded down $0.57 on Friday, hitting $20.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,063. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Unity Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $16.74 and a fifty-two week high of $24.70.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $17.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.80 million. Unity Bancorp had a net margin of 27.95% and a return on equity of 16.22%. Analysts predict that Unity Bancorp will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Unity Bancorp by 9.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Unity Bancorp by 2.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 91,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Unity Bancorp by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 337,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Unity Bancorp by 23.8% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 18,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 3,531 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Unity Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $408,000. 49.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unity Bancorp Company Profile

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Unity Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and regular savings accounts.

