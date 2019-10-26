Zacks Investment Research Downgrades NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NeoGenomics, Inc. is a high-complexity CLIA-certified clinical laboratory that specializes in cancer genetics diagnostic testing, the fastest growing segment of the laboratory industry. The company’s testing services include cytogenetics, fluorescence in-situ hybridization, flow cytometry, morphology studies, anatomic pathology and molecular genetic testing. Headquartered in Fort Myers, FL, NeoGenomics has labs in Nashville, TN, Irvine, CA and Fort Myers and services the needs of pathologists, oncologists, urologists, hospitals and other reference laboratories throughout the United States. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NEO. ValuEngine lowered NeoGenomics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC set a $27.00 price objective on NeoGenomics and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BidaskClub upgraded NeoGenomics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th. Benchmark set a $27.00 price objective on NeoGenomics and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on NeoGenomics from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.38.

Shares of NEO traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.95. 426,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 626,222. NeoGenomics has a 52 week low of $11.05 and a 52 week high of $26.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.42. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 153.46 and a beta of 0.92.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. NeoGenomics had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 0.57%. The firm had revenue of $101.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that NeoGenomics will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven C. Jones sold 40,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $1,019,239.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 245,234 shares in the company, valued at $6,135,754.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven C. Jones sold 181,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total value of $4,518,967.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 245,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,111,231.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 241,370 shares of company stock valued at $6,017,680 in the last quarter. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in NeoGenomics by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in NeoGenomics in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in NeoGenomics by 867.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,870 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in NeoGenomics in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in NeoGenomics by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,778 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

About NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories in the United States; and laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

