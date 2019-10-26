Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) to Hold

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc. is a leading manufacturer and marketer of high quality, mid-priced home furnishings. With over one hundred and thirty Bassett Furniture Direct stores, Bassett has leveraged its brand name in furniture with a network of licensed and Company-owned stores that focus on providing consumers with a friendly and professional environment for buying furniture and accessories. The Company continues to sell its products to other retailers, in addition to the Company’s dedicated retail store program. Bassett’s retail strategy promotes affordable custom-built furniture that is ready for delivery in the home within thirty days. The stores also feature the latest on-trend furniture styles, more than one thousand upholstery fabrics, free in-home design visits, and coordinated decorating accessories. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSET opened at $15.05 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.57. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 12-month low of $11.64 and a 12-month high of $21.95. The company has a market cap of $150.24 million, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.80.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Bassett Furniture Industries had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 3.00%. The company had revenue of $109.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.38 million. Analysts expect that Bassett Furniture Industries will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 35.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 7,036 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 21.2% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 10.2% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 27,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 1.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 101,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 2.5% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 913,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,934,000 after acquiring an additional 22,004 shares during the last quarter. 72.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bassett Furniture Industries

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and retails home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, distribution, and sale of furniture products to a network of company-owned and licensee-owned Bassett Home Furnishings retail stores, as well as independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

