Zacks: Brokerages Expect Trillium Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TRIL) to Announce -$0.33 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Trillium Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) will post ($0.33) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Trillium Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.33) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.32). Trillium Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.70) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trillium Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.31) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.43) to ($1.21). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.04) to ($0.33). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Trillium Therapeutics.

Get Trillium Therapeutics alerts:

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TRIL shares. HC Wainwright cut shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

Shares of TRIL stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.27. The company had a trading volume of 124,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,483. Trillium Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.24 and a one year high of $3.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 2.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.40.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Trillium Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) by 35.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,045,698 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275,800 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 3.73% of Trillium Therapeutics worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 23.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trillium Therapeutics Company Profile

Trillium Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trials for advanced hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors and mycosis fungoides.

See Also: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trillium Therapeutics (TRIL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trillium Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trillium Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.