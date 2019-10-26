Zacks: Brokerages Expect Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) to Announce $0.20 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Square’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.21. Square reported earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Square will report full year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.78. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Square.

Get Square alerts:

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.20. Square had a positive return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. The company had revenue of $563.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI set a $50.00 price target on Square and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on Square from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target (down from $94.00) on shares of Square in a report on Monday, August 5th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Square from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Nomura assumed coverage on Square in a report on Friday, October 11th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Square has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.39.

Shares of SQ stock opened at $62.89 on Friday. Square has a 12 month low of $49.82 and a 12 month high of $83.20. The firm has a market cap of $26.36 billion, a PE ratio of 3,144.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 3.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.64 and a 200-day moving average of $67.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

In other Square news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 2,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $127,938.56. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,050 shares in the company, valued at $4,001,203.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total value of $1,237,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 442,168 shares in the company, valued at $27,352,512.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,048 shares of company stock worth $2,979,489 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SQ. McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Square by 5.6% during the third quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 4,915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Square by 5.5% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 45,613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Square by 2.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 223,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,858,000 after purchasing an additional 6,085 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Square by 16.8% during the third quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 563,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,934,000 after purchasing an additional 81,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Square during the third quarter worth $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.07% of the company’s stock.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Article: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Square (SQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.