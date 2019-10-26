Zacks: Brokerages Expect Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.76 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) will report $7.76 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Philip Morris International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.08 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.39 billion. Philip Morris International reported sales of $7.50 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Philip Morris International will report full-year sales of $29.84 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $29.49 billion to $30.20 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $31.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $30.47 billion to $32.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Philip Morris International.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 82.33% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PM shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $86.00 target price on Philip Morris International and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.27.

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $81.98 on Friday. Philip Morris International has a fifty-two week low of $64.67 and a fifty-two week high of $92.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.54. The firm has a market cap of $127.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $1.17 dividend. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.76%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Titan Capital Management LLC CA bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 74.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

