Zacks: Brokerages Expect Milacron Holdings Corp (NYSE:MCRN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $289.06 Million

Brokerages expect Milacron Holdings Corp (NYSE:MCRN) to report sales of $289.06 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Milacron’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $277.00 million and the highest is $295.30 million. Milacron posted sales of $308.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Milacron will report full-year sales of $1.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.12 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.15 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Milacron.

Milacron (NYSE:MCRN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Milacron had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company had revenue of $271.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

MCRN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Milacron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Milacron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Milacron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

NYSE:MCRN traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.82. The company had a trading volume of 303,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,799. Milacron has a 52-week low of $11.11 and a 52-week high of $17.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

In other Milacron news, CFO Bruce A. Chalmers sold 4,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.31, for a total transaction of $81,435.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 247,488 shares in the company, valued at $4,036,529.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCRN. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Milacron during the second quarter valued at about $79,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Milacron by 22.6% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Milacron during the second quarter valued at about $190,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Milacron by 15.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syquant Capital Sas bought a new position in shares of Milacron during the third quarter valued at about $287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

About Milacron

Milacron Holdings Corp. manufactures, distributes, and services engineered and customized systems within the plastic technology and processing industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Plastic Processing Technologies (APPT), Melt Delivery and Control Systems (MDCS), and Fluid Technologies (Fluids).

