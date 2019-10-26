Zacks: Brokerages Expect Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $406.30 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) will report $406.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hilltop’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $396.90 million and the highest is $411.70 million. Hilltop posted sales of $380.04 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hilltop will report full year sales of $1.56 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Hilltop.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.24. Hilltop had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 9.56%. The firm had revenue of $420.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.83 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS.

HTH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens set a $24.00 price objective on Hilltop and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Raymond James raised Hilltop from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. TheStreet raised Hilltop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Hilltop from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.42.

In other Hilltop news, insider Darren E. Parmenter sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $96,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $858,672. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Hilltop during the second quarter worth $26,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Hilltop by 87.0% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Hilltop in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Hilltop in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Hilltop in the third quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HTH traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.55. The stock had a trading volume of 405,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,689. Hilltop has a 52-week low of $16.43 and a 52-week high of $25.60. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

