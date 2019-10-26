Zacks: Brokerages Expect Denali Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DNLI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $10.86 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Denali Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DNLI) to announce sales of $10.86 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Denali Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $23.50 million and the lowest is $1.20 million. Denali Therapeutics posted sales of $1.20 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 805%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics will report full year sales of $34.56 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.79 million to $83.79 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $54.60 million, with estimates ranging from $10.79 million to $175.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Denali Therapeutics.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $4.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 11.03% and a negative net margin of 40.78%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DNLI. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Nomura began coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

In related news, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total transaction of $136,200.00. Also, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 8,581 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $154,887.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,505 shares in the company, valued at $225,715.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,581 shares of company stock worth $432,162 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DNLI. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Denali Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in Denali Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Denali Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Denali Therapeutics by 136.7% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 6,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Denali Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $242,000. 73.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DNLI opened at $16.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.90. The company has a quick ratio of 10.66, a current ratio of 10.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Denali Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $13.89 and a 1-year high of $28.86.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

