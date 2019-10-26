Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) to Announce $1.21 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) will announce $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Westrock’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.23. Westrock posted earnings per share of $1.29 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Westrock will report full year earnings of $3.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $3.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.81 to $3.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Westrock.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.09. Westrock had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 4.65%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WRK shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on Westrock from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Westrock in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.63.

In other news, Director John A. Luke, Jr. sold 20,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total value of $796,924.04. Also, Director John A. Luke, Jr. sold 103,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $3,914,570.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 185,427 shares of company stock valued at $7,060,236. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Westrock by 19.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 660,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,325,000 after purchasing an additional 108,204 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Westrock by 37.4% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 16,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Westrock in the first quarter valued at approximately $563,000. Cleararc Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Westrock in the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Westrock by 40.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,936,000 after purchasing an additional 90,397 shares during the last quarter. 82.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Westrock stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.01. 1,062,301 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,240,970. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.06. Westrock has a 12 month low of $31.94 and a 12 month high of $48.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.62.

About Westrock

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

