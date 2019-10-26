Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.41 Billion

Brokerages predict that United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) will post sales of $2.41 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for United Rentals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.44 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.39 billion. United Rentals reported sales of $2.31 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that United Rentals will report full-year sales of $9.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.28 billion to $9.40 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $9.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.50 billion to $9.76 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for United Rentals.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The construction company reported $5.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.74 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.74 earnings per share.

URI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank set a $128.00 price objective on shares of United Rentals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. United Rentals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.00.

United Rentals stock traded up $3.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $135.38. 1,145,595 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,750,566. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $123.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.91. United Rentals has a 12 month low of $94.28 and a 12 month high of $142.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

In other United Rentals news, Director Filippo Passerini purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $110.37 per share, for a total transaction of $220,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $969,379.71. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey J. Fenton sold 2,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.53, for a total transaction of $362,469.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,819 shares in the company, valued at $4,482,032.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sepio Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the third quarter worth $227,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 0.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 96,085 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,974,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 43.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,858 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 11.9% in the third quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 0.3% in the third quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 33,206 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,139,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

