Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) to Post $1.24 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) to announce earnings of $1.24 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for OSI Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.26. OSI Systems posted earnings of $1.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OSI Systems will report full-year earnings of $4.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $4.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.07 to $5.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for OSI Systems.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $290.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.26 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 5.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. B. Riley set a $119.00 price target on OSI Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered OSI Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.00.

NASDAQ:OSIS traded up $5.85 on Friday, hitting $100.91. The stock had a trading volume of 339,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,086. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.65 and its 200 day moving average is $104.17. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. OSI Systems has a 52 week low of $67.23 and a 52 week high of $117.21.

In other news, insider Ajay Mehra sold 2,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total value of $266,746.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 124,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,463,406.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Deepak Chopra sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.54, for a total value of $3,728,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 549,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,546,926.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 128,332 shares of company stock worth $13,587,838. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. 361 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $2,623,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 127.1% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 7,282 shares during the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 14.1% in the second quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 366,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,277,000 after purchasing an additional 45,215 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $5,560,000. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $1,074,000. 98.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. The company's Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

