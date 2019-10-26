Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) Will Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Brokerages predict that ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.36 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for ON Semiconductor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the highest is $0.37. ON Semiconductor posted earnings per share of $0.57 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will report full-year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.57. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ON Semiconductor.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 25.36% and a net margin of 9.49%. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share.

ON has been the subject of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on ON Semiconductor in a report on Friday, August 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Benchmark initiated coverage on ON Semiconductor in a report on Friday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on ON Semiconductor from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on ON Semiconductor to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, B. Riley set a $28.00 target price on ON Semiconductor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.28.

NASDAQ:ON opened at $19.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 2.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.96 and a 200-day moving average of $19.67. ON Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $14.55 and a 52 week high of $23.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

In related news, CFO Bernard Gutmann sold 43,266 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total value of $812,968.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 700,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,159,463.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 8,812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $176,416.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,384,402.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ON. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 19.4% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 36,912,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $746,008,000 after purchasing an additional 6,008,620 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 185.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,706,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,706,611 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the second quarter worth approximately $68,973,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 206.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,681,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481,156 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 120.4% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 4,101,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240,369 shares during the period. 96.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

