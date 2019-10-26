Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Haynes International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.40. Haynes International posted earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 52%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Haynes International will report full-year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $2.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Haynes International.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $126.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.14 million. Haynes International had a return on equity of 2.06% and a net margin of 1.21%. Haynes International’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share.

HAYN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Haynes International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Haynes International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 6.5% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,584 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 124.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 5,336 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 212.1% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 11,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 21,205 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after buying an additional 11,990 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 86.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 8,036 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Haynes International stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $34.59. 54,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,682. Haynes International has a 12 month low of $24.46 and a 12 month high of $37.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 5.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $428.08 million, a P/E ratio of -494.14 and a beta of 1.69.

About Haynes International

Haynes International, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of nickel-and cobalt-based alloys used in corrosion and high-temperature applications. It supports a range of industries such as aerospace, chemical processing, and industrial gas turbine. The company was founded by Elwood P.

