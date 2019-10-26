Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Front Yard Residential Corp (NYSE:RESI) to Announce $0.07 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Front Yard Residential Corp (NYSE:RESI) will report earnings of $0.07 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Front Yard Residential’s earnings. Front Yard Residential reported earnings of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Front Yard Residential will report full-year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal year. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Front Yard Residential.

Front Yard Residential (NYSE:RESI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $51.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.66 million. Front Yard Residential had a negative net margin of 36.63% and a negative return on equity of 16.43%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Front Yard Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Front Yard Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

In related news, major shareholder Deer Park Road Management Comp sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $55,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Front Yard Residential by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,127,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,100,000 after buying an additional 18,972 shares during the period. Ellington Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Front Yard Residential by 6.0% in the second quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC now owns 287,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after buying an additional 16,185 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Front Yard Residential by 53.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 178,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after buying an additional 62,293 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Front Yard Residential by 148.4% in the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 1,066,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,034,000 after buying an additional 637,174 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Front Yard Residential in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RESI stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.14. 166,340 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,415. The firm has a market cap of $657.22 million, a PE ratio of 55.50 and a beta of 1.28. Front Yard Residential has a 1 year low of $7.99 and a 1 year high of $12.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.65 and a 200 day moving average of $11.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%.

About Front Yard Residential

Front Yard is an industry leader in providing quality, affordable rental homes to America's families. Our homes offer exceptional value in a variety of suburban communities that have easy accessibility to metropolitan areas. Front Yard's tenants enjoy the space and comfort that is unique to single-family housing at reasonable prices.

