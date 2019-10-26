Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:CRZO) Will Post Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:CRZO) to report $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Carrizo Oil & Gas’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.82. Carrizo Oil & Gas reported earnings of $0.94 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 28.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Carrizo Oil & Gas will report full year earnings of $2.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $3.07. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Carrizo Oil & Gas.

Get Carrizo Oil & Gas alerts:

Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $264.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.76 million. Carrizo Oil & Gas had a net margin of 55.87% and a return on equity of 25.15%.

Several research firms recently commented on CRZO. Johnson Rice cut shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Carrizo Oil & Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.35.

Shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.24. The company had a trading volume of 4,604,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,291,509. The company has a market capitalization of $752.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.13. Carrizo Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of $7.17 and a 1-year high of $20.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

In other Carrizo Oil & Gas news, CEO S P. Iv Johnson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total transaction of $78,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,683,102.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,421 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000.

About Carrizo Oil & Gas

Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc, an energy company, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and gas from resource plays primarily in the United States. The company holds interests in oil and gas plays, including the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; and the Permian Basin in West Texas.

Featured Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carrizo Oil & Gas (CRZO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carrizo Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrizo Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.