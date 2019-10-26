Zacks: Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) Given $6.63 Consensus Target Price by Brokerages

Shares of Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus price target of $6.63 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.08) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Biomerica an industry rank of 54 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, B. Riley set a $6.30 target price on shares of Biomerica and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Biomerica stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.18% of Biomerica at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BMRA stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.19. 4,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,887. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $30.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.27 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.79. Biomerica has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $3.69.

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 million. Biomerica had a negative net margin of 47.77% and a negative return on equity of 61.29%. On average, analysts anticipate that Biomerica will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Biomerica

Biomerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the early detection and monitoring of chronic diseases and medical conditions. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, or fecal samples from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases and other medical complications; or to measure the level of specific hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances, which exist in the human body in extremely small concentrations.

